Orvilliss Freda Shumaker

April 30, 1930 - May 29, 2021

Born to Orville and Sophia Volman Pepperling at the Lebanon Hospital, a baby girl named Orvilliss Pepperling she was raised on a farm east of Crabtree and attended Lebanon Schools. She loved music at an early age and sang in the school chorus, Operettas, and sextets. She graduated in 1948. She was employed at the Albany branch of First National Bank for several years. Continuing singing at the Albany Chorasters.

In 1949 she met a young handsome farmer from the Crabtree area. On March 11, 1951, they were married at the Albany First Baptist Church, where Orvilliss was a member. After a short honeymoon, they started their married life in a small house on the farm. After several years at the bank, she decided to be a full-time homemaker. This home that at first, they did not know would be a labor of love that would span 69 years updating and expanding to become their forever home. Orvilliss enjoyed decorating their home into the lovely nest that they have enjoyed all of their years.