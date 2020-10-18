Orville Ohling

Orville “Swede” Ohling

August 22, 1927 – October 10, 2020

Swede passed away on 10/10/2020 at the age of 93.

He was born in Albany, Oregon on the family Century Farm on August 22, 1927.

The family began its stewardship of the farm in 1871. Swede began running the farm at age 14. For the majority of his life he ran the farm as a dairy, caring for his cows/“girls” with endless devotion. After his retirement from the dairy he began running beef cattle & helped his son Rick raise ryegrass.

While busy farming he was involved in many other activities, such as FFA, board member and chairman of both Tangent and Albany school districts.

Swede's infectious smile and big heart showed everyone his love for God. He was an active member at Albany First Evangelical Church most of his adult life. While there he served as a trustee, council member and was lay leader for many years. He was instrumental in a very successful bus ministry and would visit church members in the hospital as well as shut-ins.