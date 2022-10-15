Sep. 16, 1928 - Oct. 9, 2022

Orpha Clarine Fredrickson Ellingson, 94, Surprise, Arizona joined loved ones in heaven on Sunday evening, October 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Orpha was born September 16, 1928, in Dahlen, ND and grew up in the community, marrying her high school sweetheart Kenneth I Ellingson. Following discharge from the Navy, Kenneth and Orpha moved to Grand Forks, ND. The family moved to Cooperstown, ND in 1952 where Kenneth owned and operated Ellingson's Jewelry. They moved to Oregon in 1970 and purchased another store which became Ellingson's Jewelry until they retired to Surprise, AZ in 2002.

Orpha was very involved with her church over the many years of their moves. She was also involved in the Eastern Start and was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. She was a nurses-aid for several years. Orpha worked as an office manager for two different doctors while living in Oregon. She enjoyed volunteering at Banner Hospital in Surprise until she retired at age 90.

Orpha is survived by her husband of 76 years, Kenneth Ellingson of Surprise; a son, Larry K. Ellingson (Mary) of Fountain Hills, AZ; and a daughter, Vickie Rislov (Mark), of Surprise, AZ; and six great grandchildren. As well as her sister Betty Jean Ellingson, of Dahlen, ND and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by by her parents, Joe and Clara Fredrickson and her brother Floyd Fredrickson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Dahlen, ND where she will buried in the family plot at Middle Forest River Cemetery, Dahlen, ND. Memorials to Dahlen Lutheran Church, Dahlen, ND.