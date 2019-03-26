June 16, 1937 — March 21, 2019
Orin was born in Toledo, Oregon and raised in Newport and Corvallis. He graduated from Corvallis High.
He then joined the U.S. Navy and spent time in San Diego. Once discharged, he attended Linfield College for a while studying English Lit.
He then married Christine R. Pickens in 1959 in Newport, Oregon and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They lived in or near the Willamette Valley for most of their married life.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; and their four children, Terri, Lisa, Brian and Mike. They had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Stanley Orin Edmiston.
Orin loved reading, traveling, spending time with his family and sipping on tequila.
No services will be held.
