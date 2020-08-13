× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 6, 1935 – August 10, 2020

Opal Emily Powell, 85, passed away Monday at her home.

Opal was born July 6, 1935 in Lebanon, Oregon, the daughter of James and Sadie (Opel) Dart. She was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1953 in the top 10% of her class.

Opal married Jack Powell on November 16, 1956 in Lebanon, Oregon. They raised their seven children in the home they purchased on Tennessee Road in 1956. Opal took great pride in her garden and yard flowers. Most people recognized Opal in the yellow '55 Chevy that she drove to town every Wednesday.

Opal had been a member of Southside Church of Christ since 1954. She enjoyed gardening and grew the best garden and flowers on Tennessee Road.

Opal is survived by her husband Jack, sons, John (Delene), Kenny (Jolene), Leon, Cecil (Kathy), Leslie (Froukje) and Dale, daughter Treva (Mitchell) Walton, brother Ed (Joyce) Dart, 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hippo Valley Christian Mission or Team Expansion – Moore and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.

To plant a tree in memory of Opal Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.