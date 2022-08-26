Opal Lee Allnutt

May 14, 1929 - August 18, 2022

My strong brave mother at 19 years of age traveled from California to the Territory of Alaska before becoming a state. There is a picture of her boarding the small aircraft taking her to Valdez El Nathans Children's Home to work a five-year missionary deployment. When flying into Valdez in a tiny commuter plane, she boarded the tiny aircraft taking her to the Children's Home, wearing high heels, a fancy long stylish light jacket, travel bag, and looked absolutely stunning (boy was she in for a shock once reaching the harsh weather conditions, I bet she put that light coat and high heels away for the duration of her deployment). Her four sisters Annis, Zelda, Jeanie, and Janet were there watching her fly off to this unknown territory, along with her parents, Albert David Dobson, and Ivy May McDonald Dobson.

She continued to have a great impact over several decades helping and ministering to those now grown kids from the orphanage, which many had grown to have troubled lives, and now with children of their own, she continued to care for them all deeply for several decades.

My mom continued to teach Sunday School, have Vacation Bible School within our home for two weeks every summer, and then work in a day care teaching Jesus to those children there as well. She had a real obsession with asking everyone if they had met Jesus and was ready for the afterlife. Her love for children remained for the rest of her life.

After her missionary deployment in Valdez, she decided to move to Anchorage, Alaska where she begin to attend The Anchorage Tabernacle under the pastorship of Pastor Hogan, which later became First Assembly of God on 15th and C Street.

There, she met Wilda Glassman Dix, and they became roommates and continued to be best friends to the end.

Thomas William Allnutt was a handsome soldier in the US Army stationed in Anchorage, Alaska and happened to walk by a church baseball game that I am assuming was being played at the Park Strip. He said he saw her playing ball and his heart instantly became hers. (My mom is four years older than my dad and always joked that she had to wait for him to grow up before they met - God's perfect timing is amazing).

My Dad then became a member at The Anchorage Tabernacle, as well where he met his best friend, Chuck Dix. It just so happened that Chuck and Wilda were dating and so they all started going on double dates, both got married, and remained forever friends. (Actually, more like family since we celebrated almost every holiday together, picnics, BBQ's, vacations, and a few hunting adventures.) Our families were always together.

My mother loved not only Steve and I, and eventually Nancy (Rudsell) Allnutt after marrying Steve, loved her grandchildren even more. Dustin, Brandie, Britni, Brooke, Mary, Breanna, and Joshua. They could not have been blessed with better grandparents. Having never experienced living around either set of Grandparents myself, it amazed me of how much more patience they had become with them then Steve and I, and I did not realize how much until after having many of my own, how important having Grandparents around was and how it was such a blessing. I believe every child should know that they have others that love them as much, or even more than their parents do. They went on to have 18 great-grandchildren who they also love dearly.

In the past few weeks, I have witnessed a man that loved his beautiful bride to the very end. Sitting at her side for days, frequently giving her kisses and telling her he loved her over and over. My dad always lived his life in the proper biblical order of God first, then wife, family and last his self. My Mother was blessed to have someone who loved her so deeply and to the very end.

Opal is preceded in death by father Albert David Dobson and mother Ivy McDonald Dobson; and siblings Leliah Dobson, Donnie Dobson and Melvin Dobson.

Mom, I love you deeply and you will be remembered and missed every day for the rest of my life. Now RIP Mom, till we met again!

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at Hope Church in Albany. Interment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).