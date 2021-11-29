Opal Eileen Barrett Grossnicklaus

February 17, 1924 - November 21, 2021

Born February 17, 1924 to James and Jessie (Belknap) Barrett at Creston, Nebraska. She was raised on a farm outside of Creston with her three brothers. Was graduated from Creston High School in 1941. Opal passed away on November 21, 2021 in Corvallis.

She did secretarial work until enlisting in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) in the United States Naval Reserve immediately after the D-Day invasion of Europe in June 1944. Recruit training at Hunter College in the Bronx, New York, followed by yeoman school at Oklahoma A&M, Stillwater, Oklahoma. Duty in the Captain's office, USNAS, Ottuma, Iowa, and after the end of WWII, she served a year at the Personnel Separation Center, Lambert Field, St. Louis, Missouri. Achieved rating of Yeoman 1C. Received honorable discharge from Personnel Center, Great Lakes, Chicago, Illinois in August 1946. She immediately re-enlisted in the USNR, serving on inactive duty until second honorable discharge in April 1949.

Married Eugene L. Grossnicklaus April 13, 1947 at Creston, Nebraska and moved to Oregon. Her husband died December 22, 1968.

She worked as a self-employed professional typist for 30 years, followed by office work at Oregon State University from 1986 until retirement in 1992.

Charter member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, its Women's Guild, and senior Bible class.

Charter member of WIMSA (Women in Military Service for America) and WAVES National Cascade Seafarers Unit #138 in Oregon.

Her interests included family, travel, camping and hiking, photography, movies, needlework, gardening, and flower arrangements.

Preceded in death by her parents James and Jessie Barrett, brothers Earl Barrett (Agnes) of Wilmar, Minnesota, Gordon Barrett (Florice) of Norco, California, Lowell Barrett of Scio, by her husband Eugene L. Grossnicklaus, her daughter Leslie Bjornbak of Springfield, and son-in-law Pete Nissila.

Survivors include sons Reed Grossnicklaus (Debbie Berrow) Creswell, and Kevin Grossnicklaus (Carmen), Salem; daughters Koren Hughes, British Columbia, Jill Nissila, Milwaukie, Heidi Spilde (Mark), Corvallis, and Alison Grossnicklaus, Springfield. She had seven grandchildren: Aaron Barrett, Kara O'Halloran, Rudy Grossnicklaus, Alex Spilde, Faith Grossnicklaus, Marcie Schellenberg, Gillian Schellenberg and two great-grandchildren, Laila Buczynski and Lola Schellenberg.

Memorial service was held at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis, on Monday November 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Twin Oaks. Memorial contribution suggestions: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church building fund (Corvallis), American Diabetes Association, or the charity of your choice.