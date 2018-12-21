July 8, 1920 — October 26, 2018
Ona Maxine Cooley Fross passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Kevin Hancock in Rigby, Idaho.
Ona was born July 8, 1920 in Summersville, Missouri to James Bertie Cooley and Mamie Gray Cooley. She was raised and attended schools in Missouri and Kansas.
On January 16, 1937, she married Horton Lawrence Fross in Arkansas City, Kansas. They were blessed with four children.
Lt. Col. Fross, PhD, “Frosty” to his friends, served in the US Air Force during World War II and Korea and was a prisoner of war for 18-months. He was the head of ROTC and Liberal Arts head advisor at Oregon State University.
A 50-year resident of Corvallis, Ona was a member of the Episcopal Church. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Kevin) Hancock of Rigby; and son, Gregory Fross of Philomath; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; one sister; husband and two sons, Kenneth Fross and Daryl Fross.
Ona was buried with her husband in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
We’ve all heard the story of looking in the obituaries to make sure our names are not in it. But Mom’s now is. She is the best Christmas present I ever had, along with Dad, my brothers and sister. Remember, love is the best present – all year long. We’ll all miss you.