January 1, 1929 - May 24, 2021

Omaira Morse passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021 in Wasilla, Alaska, at the age of 92. Omaira was born January 1, 1929 in Boquete, Panama, to Florencio and Carmen (Gonzolez) Miranda.

She married her first husband, Raymond Fisher, in Panama City and relocated to Albany.

She later remarried Harold "Putter" Morse. She worked at various jobs and retired from the State of Oregon. Omaira and Putter enjoyed golfing and going to car shows. She loved music, dancing and socializing with family and friends.

Omaira's survivors are her children, Cynthia Watts of Alaska, Desiree (Timothy) Housley of Jefferson, and Vernon Fisher of Albany; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Carmen (Duane) Tschanen of Ohio, Marda (Abdul) Black of Panama, and Elida Gomez of Panama.

Omaira was preceded in death by her husband Putter, her sister Felicita Miranda of Panama, and her beloved dog Schultz.

There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm Friday, June 4th at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden in Albany for family and close friends. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com