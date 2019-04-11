June 14, 1995 — March 26, 2019
Olivia Walzem Shea, known as Star, blessed us with her presence in this world on June 14, 1995, and then sadly left us way too early on March 26, 2019, at age 23. Her death was sudden, unexpected and was a result of her medical condition, a C4-6 Spinal Cord Injury (SCI), incurred in October 2014.
Star is survived by her life partner, Bill Steelman; her parents, Anna and Tim Emery and Ronald and Leann Shea; mother-in-law, Debbie Hunter; brothers, Isaac Emery (Sonia Gustafson) and Alexander Emery (Sara Gwin); nephews, Gabriel and August Emery; and caring extended family from California to Connecticut.
Star was preceded in death by her uncle, Charles Walzem; grandparents, Betty and Jack Shea, Barbara Torrance Walzem, and Janet Jessup Emery.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on the 14th of April at the Unitaritan Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. The service will be directly followed by refreshments.
Star’s favorite quote was the proverb, “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, she changed into a butterfly.”