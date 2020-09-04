Oliver John Fleshman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 23, 1959 – August 28, 2020

Oliver was born in Sacramento, California on July 23, 1959 to Keith and June Fleshman. He is the elder brother to Tom Fleshman of Eugene, Oregon, Susan Sanchez of Eugene, Oregon, and Bitsy Bullock of Salem, Oregon.

He is preceded in death by his mother, June.

Oliver grew up overseas in Congo and Ethiopia before settling in Oregon. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1976. He went to college in Bend, Oregon before joining the Army and becoming an airplane mechanic. He worked at Boeing and later became a landscaper to combine outdoor life with career.

In his personal life Oliver participated in many and varied outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, skiing, weaponry, paragliding and off-road wheeling. He also was a member of the Lane County Search and Rescue. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.