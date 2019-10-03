June 20, 1934 — September 16, 2019
He is survived by brother, Dennis Messer of Lebanon; sister, Cindy of Baker City, Oregon; sister, Bonnie of Baker City; daughter, Diana Nunn, of Gig Harbor, Washington; son, Terry Smith of Salem, Oregon; daughter, Jody Crandall; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Waverly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to American Diabetes Association.
