June 20, 1934 — September 16, 2019

He is survived by brother, Dennis Messer of Lebanon; sister, Cindy of Baker City, Oregon; sister, Bonnie of Baker City; daughter, Diana Nunn, of Gig Harbor, Washington; son, Terry Smith of Salem, Oregon; daughter, Jody Crandall; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Waverly Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to American Diabetes Association.

To plant a tree in memory of Oather Messer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

