December 12, 1934 - May 25, 2022

Norman Wesley Nieberlein, age 87, of Albany, Oregon, previously of Florence, Oregon, peacefully passed away on May 25, 2022, at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, Oregon.

He was born on December 12, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Vernon J. Nieberlein Sr. and Ruth M. Nieberlein (Bull). He had a lifelong love of dogs, warm days, and vanilla ice cream.

Norman spent his childhood in Baltimore surrounded by many loving relatives. He graduated from Mergenthaler Technical High School before joining the Army where he served as a mechanics instructor in Fussen, Germany. Upon his return, he drove his newly acquired Volkswagen Beetle across the country to Los Angeles, California, where he graduated from Los Angeles Technical College and worked as an airline mechanic, then made a career of Technical Writing for various corporations and government contractors.

Norman was an intelligent, quick-witted, gentle soul that loved to push his own limits. As a young man he earned his pilot's license. He later took up running, competing in many marathons, and co-founded The Over The Hill Track Club in Ridgecrest, California. His true athletic love was bicycling. On his trusty ten speed he enjoyed riding mountain passes and rode the Markleeville Death Ride (5 mountain passes) too many times to count. After numerous century rides he became a believer of recumbent bicycles and later recumbent trikes. At 70 years old, with five fellow riders, he rode his Gold Rush recumbent from Plymouth, Massachusetts, to Florence, Oregon. Over 4,000 miles and six weeks, Norman had the adventure of a lifetime.

Norman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet E. Nieberlein (Sassorossi) of Albany, Oregon; adult children Kristina (Robert) Musalo and Karl (Mary) Nieberlein; sisters Marlene (James) Dykes and Nancy (James) Gordon; brothers Vernon Nieberlein Jr. and David (Mary) Nieberlein; and grandchildren Alyssa Musalo and Dylan Musalo.

Norman's family plans a private memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Adventure Cycling at: www.adventurecycling.org/support-adventure-cycling/donate-today/

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.