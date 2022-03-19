November 29, 1933 - January 28, 2022

Norman R. Brown passed on to his final destination in the arms of his savior and Lord Jesus Christ on January 28, 2022.

There he is joined by "the love of his life," his wife Barbara J. Brown.

He was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. In the early '60s he traveled across the country to the Midwest to pursue employment, only to find himself back into his home state of Oregon in the early '70s.

Eventually he landed in Corvallis where he became a pillar of the community, forging a strong foundation within the Real Estate Community.

With a family of eight, Norman worked tirelessly to be the provider while Barbara was the consummate stay-at-home Mom, ensuring all her kids and their friends' needs were priority #1.

Norman was a football player at Portland State, he loved sports and has often said he was most in his element when he would attend vast amounts of his children's sporting events. Norm and Barbara were fixtures for many years at Corvallis High athletic events, watching their kids and friends play sports.

Norm graduated in Food Technology at Oregon State. Like his father and grandson, he was also a member of the SAE fraternity. Norm kept in contact with his fraternity brothers, playing golf with them when he could. He had a very nice conversation with a SAE brother most recently on his birthday. Norm was a huge fan of Oregon State athletics and attended and or watched every game he could. If there was anything in the fall that he wanted to do, Oregon State football always won out. Norm's love of animals was always present with all the family pets his kids would bring home. He and Barbara both had a special bond with their standard poodles Quincy and Cooper.

Norman served on the Gideons and helped with toys for tots. He was also a member of the Beaver Booster Club donating his time to Oregon State Athletic Events.

As a loving, caring and God-Fearing Father, his influence will be felt for generations to come.

God could not have given us a better gift as an earthly father than Norman.

He is survived by his sister Charlann; sons, Randy, Doug, Steve, Mike (Christa), David (Narda); daughter, Amy (Tom) and Leilani Wei. Grandsons, Justin, Spencer, Chris, Levi, and Dash. Granddaughters Jessica, Amber, Perry and Vanessa.