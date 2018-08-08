December 31, 1940 — August 5, 2018
On August 5, 2018 Norman went quietly and peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father.
Norman was born during turbulent times, five hours before the New Year on December 31, 1940. He was born to Amos O. and Ina May (Wilder) Hagner.
He attended grade and middle schools in the Salem area and graduated from North Salem High School, in 1959. He attended Bethany Bible School where he met his wife, of 54 years Bernice Enzi. They were married in Lodi, California on January 11, 1964. To this marriage were born four children.
Norman worked for several builders before branching out on his own. For the last twenty years he built cabinets and furniture from his shop.
Norman had a 42 year journey with diabetes which plagued his entire family. When his health began to fail, he retired in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Paulette; brother, Earl just this year on April 26.
He is survived by two brothers, Larry and Andrew Mark; his wife, Bernice; children, Dawn(Cebo)Fender, Melody(Jim) Zier, Joel(Heather)Hagner, and Juliene(Rodney)Lambert; eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Sharell(Clayton), Victoria, Jared, Cody, Rachelle, Raelyn, and Emma.
Norman was a member of Albany First Assembly of God (Hope Church) for over 50 years.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15 at Hope Church with a private family burial at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
