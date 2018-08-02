Subscribe for 17¢ / day

March 27, 1934 — July 30, 2018

Norman Roth, 84, of Albany passed away Monday at his home. Born in Albany to Christian and Mary (Schlegel) Roth, Norman was raised in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1952.

He married Mary Rex and they later divorced.

He married Darlene Ohls in 1976.

He retired from Wah Chang after working there for 30 years

Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Albany; sons, Norman, Jr. (Mary) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Robin Roth of Cottage Grove; daughters, Teresa Carney (Paul) of West Linn, April Abraham (Richard) of Brownsville, and Renee Winston (Gary) of Albany; sister, Della Steckley of Albany; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter; and ten siblings.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 3 at Fisher Funeral Home, followed by a reception. Private interment will be in the Knox Butte Cemetery.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Norman Daniel Roth, Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments