March 27, 1934 — July 30, 2018
Norman Roth, 84, of Albany passed away Monday at his home. Born in Albany to Christian and Mary (Schlegel) Roth, Norman was raised in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1952.
He married Mary Rex and they later divorced.
He married Darlene Ohls in 1976.
He retired from Wah Chang after working there for 30 years
Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Albany; sons, Norman, Jr. (Mary) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Robin Roth of Cottage Grove; daughters, Teresa Carney (Paul) of West Linn, April Abraham (Richard) of Brownsville, and Renee Winston (Gary) of Albany; sister, Della Steckley of Albany; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter; and ten siblings.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 3 at Fisher Funeral Home, followed by a reception. Private interment will be in the Knox Butte Cemetery.
