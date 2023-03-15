May 3, 1950 - February 28, 2023
GRANTS PASS - Norman D. Hamlin, of Grants Pass, OR passed away at home on February 28, 2023. He was born in Grants Pass on May 3, 1950, to Helen and Martin Hamlin. Norm pastored churches in the Pacific Northwest. In Norm's free time, he enjoyed fly fishing. He spent a lot of time tying his own flies.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; daughter, April; son, Caleb; brother Marty; Sharon and his pup, Nori. Norm was predeceased by his parents and son, Gabriel and brother John. May contact fosterpcta@gmail.com. Stephens Family Chapel, 541-476-7900.