October 27, 1926—January 31, 2023

The Messman family matriarch who fiercely loved her Lord, her family and her extended community is being celebrated by all who knew her.

The daughter of Esther and John Phillip Brandt, Norma Pearl was born on the family farm near Avon, South Dakota. Her maternal grandfather, the Reverend G.W. Steinmeyer, baptized the 13-day old baby girl at the farm.

During the 1930s many moved west because of the Great Depression, including the Brandts. Albany’s Immanuel Lutheran Church became the family’s anchor; at the age of 12 Norma claimed her faith through the rite of confirmation. She met and married Harold Pete Messman at the church just after Christmas in 1945.

The Messmans were inseparable: they owned a successful dairy farm in the Dever-Conner area for several years. As a side occupation Harold worked for a plastering contractor. He enjoyed the work so much that they sold the cows and established Messman Plastering.

Norma kept the couple’s business accounts but also took a job with Albany Food Products (Seabrook Foods and now National Foods). She started on the production line but quickly created a profession when she worked in the laboratory, was the first woman to supervise a production shift, worked in the office, became a payroll clerk and later managed the grower accounts. In her final role, she headed up data processing just as that new discipline was developing.

In 1980, her mother became seriously ill, so the Messmans welcomed her parents into their home. Norma’s husband Harold died of cancer in October 1990. Norma’s father then died in February 1991 at the age of 100 years and seven months. Norma continued to care for her mother until her passing in December 1994.

During these caregiving years Norma was also the babysitter for her first great grandson Coleton. Then came four more great grandchildren that she helped with while their parents were working or going to school. One of her most memorable accomplishments was at the age of 86 when Norma took on the task of homeschooling her great granddaughter, Anna. Two and a half years later, Anna graduated with honors.

Norma was always active at Faith Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School, confirmation classes and served on the church council. She helped with the altar guild, worship and music groups, and the fellowship and social concerns committee. For many years she co-coordinated the receptions for funerals, and the annual Thanksgiving dinner. She made contacts for the yearly Red Cross blood drives held at the church and helped make many quilts for local charities as well as third world countries.

She is survived by her three children, all of whom live in Albany: Sharon Tilley; Richard (Nancy) Messman; and Carla (Ken) Hofmann. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; her sister Celia Marohn (husband Dave Nelson) of Medford, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews. Her sister Bernice Engel preceded Norma in death at the age of 100 years. Services will be on Saturday, February 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 930 Queen Ave SW, in Albany.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or a charity of your choice.