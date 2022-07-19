Norma Lee Chrastil

Feb 25, 1933 – June 9, 2022

Norma died peacefully of Alzheimer's. She was born in Hamilton, Missouri and raised there, and then moved to Wisconsin for two years. She then moved to Las Vegas for three years, Nebraska for 9 months, California for 11 years, Idaho for 7 years, and finally to Oregon in 1985.

She liked horses, camping, sewing, and woodwork. She had a cleaning contractor company called Sunlight Enterprise which she had run since 1984.

She is survived by son Gene Chrastil of Corvallis and Philomath, daughter Judith Lynn Chrastil, and grandson Lee Isac Chrastil.

A graveside service will be at Mt. Union Historic Cemetery on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.