October 2, 1941 — August 16, 2019
Norma L. Curtis, age 77, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at her Albany home.
Norma Lynd Curtis, born October 2, 1941 in Santa Ana, California, was the only child of John Dabney Manning and Nellie Frances Hershey Manning. She graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1959, married Raymond E. Underwood the same year and had two sons and a daughter. She was widowed in 1977, worked for Sears and California Shutters as a home décor salesperson. She was also an incredible artist.
Norma met and married Norman M. Curtis in 1979 and was widowed again in 2003.
She is survived by sons, Zayne Underwood, Wayde Underwood, and daughter, Shayla Colgan; six grandchildren, Rachyl, Walker, Klayton, Kayla, Nicholas, and Kasey; and a great-grandchild on the way.
There will be a private service at a later date.
