December 4, 1927 — November 23, 2019
Norma Jean Bennett, 91, of Albany passed away peacefully at Albany General Hospital. Norma was born at home to Joseph and Irene Hammer in New Castle, Wyoming.
The family later moved to the Black Hills, residing in Custer, South Dakota where Norma graduated high school in 1945. Norma married Alvin Dale Bennett on November 1, 1946. The couple moved to Denver, Colorado where he enlisted in the USAF. They traveled the next 20 years to such places as Newfoundland, Japan and numerous States within the U.S.
Norma graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1967 with a Teaching degree. She taught in Oregon for over 22 years.
Alvin and Norma had three sons, Roy, Terry and Randy. They were longtime members of First Assembly of God Church Albany (Hope Church) strongly committed to Missions.
Norma is survived by sons, Terry (Pamela), Randy (Judy), their children and grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Donna) Hammer, Chuck (Kathy) Hammer, Jimmy (Deb) Hammer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin; son Roy; sister Leona; brothers Joe, Gene and Ernie Hammer.
A memorial celebrating Norma's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4 at Hope Church, with a reception following at Brookdale "Grand Prairie."
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.