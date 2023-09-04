June 27, 1944 – August 12, 2023

Noreen Diane Dickerhoof was born in Schenectady, New York to Norval & Diana Castner on June 27, 1944. Her sister, Joyce, was born 3 years later. Noreen’s mom was a music teacher at a junior high school, high school, and was the organist at their Lutheran church for over 30 years. Noreen got her love of singing and piano from her mother. At age 10, Diana moved her girls back to her hometown of Trinidad, Colorado. They moved into the house that Noreen’s grandfather built in 1909 and this is where she resided with her mom, sister, and grandparents until she left for the Manhattan School of Music.

When in New York City studying voice, Gene Dickerhoof, came to visit Noreen on his way to report to the Corp of Engineers in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The two had known each other in Trinidad from high school and the Methodist church. After dating for a year, and before Gene left for Vietnam, he proposed to Noreen in February of 1967. They were married on August 2, 1968 in Trinidad and immediately left on a three-month honeymoon to Europe. They purchased a Triumph TR 250 at the Triumph factory in England and traveled around 13 countries. That was the beginning of a lifetime of travel for them.

They returned to New York City with only $50 in their pockets and immediately found jobs to support themselves. Noreen began rehearsals for a four-month singing tour and Gene went to La Crosse, Wisconsin, for a six-month course with the Trane Company. Noreen loved her singing life and one of her favorite stories to tell was about performing at Radio City Music Hall. She often talked about how naive she was when she moved to the big city from a small town and her fellow singing troop members taught her a lot on tour! She soon gave up her professional singing career to focus on having a family.

In July of 1969, Noreen and Gene drove to San Francisco to begin work with Trane. On July 1, 1970, they moved into an English Tudor house they had purchased in Oakland. Darren was born early the following morning. Gene began fixing up the house and added a large apartment on the lower level. He found that he loved construction and this is when he decided to become a builder and got his contractor’s license.

Matthew arrived on August 4, 1972. During the boy’s younger years, Noreen worked small jobs until Gene’s building would become their life. Noreen dedicated herself to being a full-time mom and managing the finances of Gene’s construction. Noreen loved running numbers for the business!

Gene was fascinated with the town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, and in December 1977 they purchased a house in need of remodeling on a double lot just five blocks from the ocean. Kimberly joined the family on January 30, 1979. Each year Gene would purchase a home to remodel, or build a new home, and every summer the family would take time off to travel around the United States or Europe.

Gene and Noreen were active in the Church of the Wayfarer in Carmel and would walk to church every Sunday as a family. Often Kim would be pulled in her red Radio Flyer wagon to church and the members were delighted to have a young family in congregation. Noreen taught the children’s bell choir, was a member of the choir, a soloist, and often performed in church musicals. She was known for her beautiful voice. Gene and Noreen led a den of eight Cub Scouts, and Gene was the Pack Master for three years. They loved attending school and athletic events in which the kids were involved.

The entire family grew up on jobsites and it wasn’t long before it truly became a family business. When Noreen’s eldest son, Darren, moved to Oregon to attend Oregon State University, Gene and Darren started investing in properties in need of repair. As the business started to grow in Oregon, Gene and Noreen decided to relocate to Corvallis. Matthew also joined the business after attending OSU.

Noreen was a dedicated mother who loved baking and cooking for her kids and all of their friends. She was so proud of her family and their accomplishments, and would share all of their families’ stories with anyone she met. Her passion was sewing and quilting in her later years.

After 43 years of marriage Gene unexpectedly passed in 2012 and for the past 11 years of her life, Noreen deeply missed him. The family finds comfort in knowing that they are now joined again.

Noreen is survived by her sister Joyce Stack of Highland Village, Texas and her three children, Darren Dickerhoof, Matthew Dickerhoof, and Kimberly McEuen. Darren and his wife, Kristen, have two sons Maxwell (20) and Maguire (17) and reside in Corvallis, Oregon. Max is in his sophomore year as a business major at Boise State and Maguire is entering his senior year at Crescent Valley High School. Matthew resides in Bend, Oregon. Kim and her husband, Shawn, have a daughter, Tatum (23), who joined the Dickerhoof family when she was 6 and they reside in Portland, Oregon. Tatum is in her final year of nursing school at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon. Darren and Matt continue to grow the family business around the Pacific Northwest and Kim has started her own business in design and general contracting.

Noreen passed on August 12th at the age of 79 in her own home, as she wished. She requested not to have a local memorial service. She was laid to rest in Golden, Colorado, next to her husband, Gene, on September 1, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family.