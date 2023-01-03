Nora Lee McCall

October 31, 1933—December 22, 2022

Nora went home to her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2022 after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband of 71 years, Stanford, son Tim, and grandson Jamie whom she loved dearly.

Nora was born to Archie and Ollie Galloway in Balsam Grove, NC. She and stan lived in Hampton, Virginia before moving to Oregon in 1959.

Nora Lee worked at Oregon State University as a food service instructor and supervisor for many years and also attended classes at OSU. She was hardworking, loved her family, and always was willing to help others.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Earl, Bill, Jamie, Charles, and sister Catherine. Nora Lee will be missed and remembered by many.

A funeral service will be at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.