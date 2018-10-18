February 2, 2002 — October 13, 2018
Nolan Grant Henderson was born 02-02-02 in Eugene, Oregon to Justin Henderson and Margaret Bevins Henderson. The family moved from Junction City when Nolan was one year old to Roseburg to farm with the Kruse family.
In December of 2009, the family bought a small farm just outside Corvallis where Nolan grew up, working on the farm and in their produce business.
Nolan was a hard worker. He faithfully took on the tough jobs that no one wanted to do, like moving irrigation pipe in tall corn fields. He was very outgoing, compassionate, and generous. The customers could always expect a friendly greeting from him and he was always willing to help.
Nolan joined the Cub Scouts while in second grade and then graduated into Boy Scouts and was active with Troop 186 until he merged with Troop 163. He was in the process of pursuing his Eagle Scout.
Nolan loved to sing and dance. He was in the Corvallis High School choir and loved all kinds of music, especially 80’s Rock and Country music.
He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, farming, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. He liked working with horses, bee keeping and any other new adventure that was offered to him.
Nolan had a deep faith in Christ and was actively involved in Oakville Presbyterian Church. All who knew him were touched by his respect, manners, friendliness, compassion, natural leadership, and strong work ethic.
He touched so many lives in the community and will be deeply missed.
Nolan is survived by his parents; his brother, Gabriele Giles; grandparents, Randy and Pam Henderson; grandmothers, Louise Bevins and Margo Bevins; great-grandparents, Ross and Shirley Gillam; great-grandmothers, Margaret Wortham and Delphia Hein; aunts and uncles Tanya, Sarah, Tabitha and Michael, Ryan and Rachel, Jared and Emily; and nine cousins.
He was preceded in death by Grandpa Laurrie Bevins.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Life Community Church 4900 Hwy 99 Corvallis, OR.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nolan Henderson Memorial Fund and sent to 33269 Peoria Rd Corvallis, OR 97333.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.