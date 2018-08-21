January 8, 1936 — August 16, 2018
Born in Eugene on January 8, 1936, Nola spent her early years on a farm in California. In her teenage years, she helped run the family motel in Moses Lake, Washington.
After graduating from Eugene High School, Nola married Skip Stevenson in 1954 and the pair had three children, Sandy Babcock Newman, husband, Paul, Les Stevenson, wife, Sue, and Bill Stevenson, wife, Roz.
In 1975, she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education and worked with pre-school children.
Nola married Keith Broyles on November 12, 1975 and was delighted to add his children, Jeff Broyles, wife, Donna, Lisa Conser, and Jason Broyles, wife, Diana, to the family.
Together, Nola and Keith contributed to church activities for many years, traveled extensively including snow birding in Arizona, and were members of a “Dinner For Eight” social group for over 25 years.
Nola enjoyed homemaking, raising her children, camping, bowling and vacationing with extended family.
Nola’s greatest passion was her life-long dedication to her church! Joining Albany’s First Assembly of God church in 1970, she taught Sunday school, participated in Women’s Ministries, bible studies, attended retreats and was an active prayer team member for nearly 50 years! Nola loved singing, playing the piano and was an avid choir member.
Nola adored her grandchildren and will be lovingly remembered by them as well as by her numerous great-grandchildren.
Nola is survived by husband, Keith; daughter, Sandy Babcock Newman, husband Paul of Laramie, Wyoming; sons, Les Stevenson, wife, Sue of Portland, Bill Stevenson, wife, Roz of Huntsville Alabama; brothers, Phillip Reddick, wife, Connie of Reno, Nevada.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen "Patty" Bigler in 2011; brother-in-law, Dave Bigler in 2007; brother, William "Bill" Reddick in 2009; and granddaughter, Molly Babcock; and son-in-law, Jerry Babcock in 2006.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 25 at Albany Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy SE Albany OR 97322.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to Albany Hope Church is appreciated.