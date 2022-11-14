Nick Kamlade, Jr.

Sadly, on November 5, 2022 Nick passed away to be with his LORD and Savior at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 1, 1954 to Nicolaas Sr. and Anneke Kamlade in Blenheim, New Zealand. Nick graduated from Jefferson High School. After a year of college, he worked on the family dairy. Nick married Corrie Wagenaar in July of 1982. He was a devoted family man was a long time member of Jefferson Baptist Church. Nick’s hobbies included woodworking, photography, hiking, reading, music, spending time with his family and attending church. He is preceded in death by his parents.