April 6, 1982 - March 31, 2023

Nicholas Aaron Tyree, 40, of Lebanon passed away Friday. He was born in Lebanon to Alan Dale and Teri Rene Matthews (Tyree).

He loved spending time outdoors with his kids and shared his passion for rock hounding, hiking and fishing with them.

Nick will be remembered for his contagious smile, prank playing and making people laugh.

He was a great father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. He was proud to say he was clean and sober for 7 years! If you were his friend it was forever. Nick was employed at Knife River in Harrisburg. He appreciated so much that Knife River gave him a chance and was proud that he worked there.

He held a strong commitment to the people he loved. Once a friend, always a friend who was always willing to help. He was a believer in God.

Nick is survived by his children: Sam, Shaine, Skylar, Savanna, Corbin, Jaydon, Kameron, Ashton, Peyton, Adrian, Destiny; mother Teri Matthews; grandson Kainoa; brother Jereme; sisters: Lesa and Cherlane; grandparents: Barbara Matthews and Tim Tyree.

He was preceded in death by his father Alan Tyree.

Memorial service will be held for close family and friends. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com