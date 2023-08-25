July 21, 1928 - August 19, 2023

Neva Gladine Walker was born in Sligo, Missouri on July 21, 1928. She was the youngest of four children, and when she was two, her parents moved their family to Sweet Home, Oregon. Gladine had many fond memories of her years in Sweet Home.

In 1951, Gladine married Ralph Burkholder, and they settled on River Road in Sweet Home. Their two oldest children, Ron and Betty, were born there. In 1960, Ralph took a new job in Lebanon, and so the family moved to another River Road, this time in Lebanon. Their third child, David, was born there.

Gladine's greatest pleasure was as a wife and mother. She was a wonderful lady who enjoyed tending her home, growing flowers and cooking good food for her family. She loved her children with all her heart and cherished spending time with them. Gladine's Christian faith was very important to her. She was a long time Sunday school teacher and AWANA leader and in her later years, faithfully attended Crowfoot Baptist Church.

Gladine is survived by her older sister, Mabel, her two sons Ron and David (Teresa Pederson) and daughter Betty (David Garen). She has two grandsons, Samuel Garen (Rose Kuzmin) and Josef Garen (Morag Keegan-Henry).

Gladine's final resting place will be next to Ralph at Sand Ridge Cemetery. There will be a reception in her honor on Sept 2nd at 2pm at 610 E. Ash St., Lebanon.