December 6, 1916 — October 1 2018
Neta Fern was born in Roseburg, Oregon, the daughter of Thomas F. Fletcher and Luessia M. Johnson Fletcher.
The family moved to Brockway, Oregon in 1919 where Neta attended Brockway Grade School then graduated from Roseburg High School in 1936.
She married her high school sweetheart, Fred A. Martin of Roseburg in August 1936. Fred and Neta moved to Coquille, Oregon in 1936 and then on to Albany in 1941.
Neta worked for Nebergall Meat Company from 1947 until they closed in 1973. She then went to work for Hewlett Packard in March 1977 until she retired in May 1994.
She loved people, dancing, fishing, hunting, gardening, travelling, and cooking. She enjoyed children, taught 4H for many years, and spent much of her free time canning and sewing.
She belonged to the First Christian Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and was an active member of the Mother’s Club.
Her husband, Fred A. Martin passed away in April, 1990. She was preceded in death by her son Larry A. Martin.
She married Melvyn Couron in September, 1997. Melvyn passed away September, 2004.
Surviving are her daughter, Luessia M. Thomason of Newport, Oregon and her son, Leon R. Martin of Albany. She had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Though she requested no service, she wrote the following, “There are three gifts from god that remain – Faith, Hope and Love and the greatest of these is Love. Love never fails.” Corinthians 13.
As per her request a private family memorial service will be held at the IOOF Cemetery in Roseburg.