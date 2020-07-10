× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 1, 1940 – May 19, 2020

Nathalie G Anderson was born May 1, 1940, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Elton Snodgrass and Bonita Carter (Watkins).

She and her sister were raised in Albany, Oregon, by her mother and V. Vincent Carter. Nathalie graduated from Albany Union High School in 1958. She married Louis “Bud” Anderson on September 17, 1961, in Albany, Oregon, and the couple raised three children.

Nathalie worked as a realtor and retired from real estate in 2019. Nathalie was preceded in death by her husband Bud Anderson; parents Bonita Carter, Vince Carter, and Elton Snodgrass; daughter-in-law Kathi Anderson; and cousin Curt Snyder. She is survived by her three sons: Randy, Kevin and wife Jamie, and Kyle and wife Tami; sister and husband Jill and Bill Shuler; cousin Jim Snyder; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Bud and Nathalie Anderson will be placed in the Carter family plot at Palestine Cemetery in N. Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nathalie’s name can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.