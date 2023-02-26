Decembr 6, 1935 - February 18, 2023

Nansie Gilfillan Jensen passed away in Bend, Oregon on February 18, 2023 after living with Alzheimer's disease for several years. Nan was born in Corvallis, Oregon on December 6, 1935 to F.A. (Doc) and Violette Odekirk Gilfillan.

Nan met her lifelong love and partner, Bob Jensen, in the sixth grade. They married in 1957 after graduating from Oregon State University, where Nan was an honor student and member of Kappa Alpha Theta.

After Bob's military service and graduate school, they settled in Syracuse, NY, where they raised their three children. Nan earned a Master's Degree from Syracuse before becoming Director of Counseling and Events at the University's Hendricks Chapel. Nan and Bob retired to Bend, Oregon in 2000, where Nan volunteered for Hospice and other community organizations and enjoyed an active life which included skiing and tennis.

Nan was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Mary Louise Simon, Ellen Johnson and Alice (Chickie) Doty. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Robert G Jensen and their children, Carolyn Jensen Manor (Denis), Maryann Jensen Goldstock (Richard Whitney) and Paul E. Jensen (Mary Ann). Also surviving are grandchildren Robert, Philip and Laura Manor, Luke and Julia Goldstock and Eric, Michael and Matthew Jensen.

A private family memorial will be held in keeping with Nan's wishes. Contributions in Nansie's honor can be made to The F. A. Gilfillan Memorial Award fund at Oregon State University or Partners in Care in Bend, Oregon.