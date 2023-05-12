March 23, 1949 - May 3, 2023

Nancy was born in a little coal mining town, Central City, PA to John and Nellie Chelednik. She grew up there with her parents and older brother, Jim.

She was a good student and recruited out of high school to work for the Federal Government in Washington, D.C. Her skills and work ethic were recognized. When the the Environmental Protection Agency was started, it drew workers from other agencies, and Nancy became part of the fledgling EPA. That turned out to be her gateway to the West. The Director of the Western Regional Office of the EPA in Corvallis, OR offered her the job of Secretary to the Director. Nancy packed what would fit in her little blue Honda and started west, a brave young woman heading into the wild. When she had to stop in Wyoming and wait for a cattle drive to get off the highway, she probably wondered just how different from DC the West was going to be.

She found Oregon agreed with her. She also found a man she liked. She lived with him for 14 years and then decided he was marriage material so she married him for another 34 years. They both agreed that it was a fine 48 years.

Ten Things Nancy Loved:

1. Her pets - were a series of dogs, occasionally a cat, and her husband.

2. All manner of fiber arts - but especially quilting and rug hooking. She was a member of the Oregon Coastal Quilters Guild in Newport, OR, and also a charter member of the Sisters of Perpetual Quilting, a small, very active group of best friend quilters.

3. Music - especially blues, blues cruises and blues festivals.

4. Healthy Exercise - water skiing, snow skiing, Dog walks, even a Marathon.

5. Travel - US, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, Caribbean

6. Flying - She took flying lessons and soloed, in order to be more comfortable flying in small airplanes that her husband built. It was their preferred method of travel around the United States including trips back to the east coast.

7. Old House Restoration - When she decided to buy a house, she found a fixer upper in Albany, OR. She and her man discovered making the repairs and improvements satisfying, so they bought a large Victorian house and did it again. Then they found the one they really wanted, a 100 year old cottage on the Willamette River. It hadn't been lived in for 7 years, was over grown and needed a complete restoration. It became her dream home right to the end.

8. Oregon Coast - after her retirement she purchased a beach house and lived part time at the beach.

9. Steelers - She was not a sports fan with one exception, she loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

10. Politics - Let's leave this one alone.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Survived by husband, Ron, and her current dog, Beto.