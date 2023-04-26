September 3, 1939 - April 16, 2023

Nancy Rea Emmons was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 3, 1939 to Don and Ruth Rea. She attended schools in Twin Falls, American Falls and Hagerman, Idaho, where she graduated in 1957. After a semester at the University of Idaho, she graduated from Twin Falls Business College. In 1958, she married Cloyd Nelson and their daughter, Karen was born in 1962.

Nancy moved to Corvallis in 1977; married the love of her life, David S. Emmons in 1984 and helped run Emmons Meat Market for many successful years. David died in 2007. She moved to Albany in 2017, where she lived and thrived in the Mennonite Village. She died on April 16, 2023.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Karen Nelson, granddaughter, Michelle Smith and great grandson, Andrew Smith-all of Bend. Step children-Rebecca Colla of Hillsboro, Dan Emmons and wife Karen of Camas, WA and Rob Emmons and wife Paige of Corvallis. Step sons, David and Jon Emmons preceded her in death. Also surviving are step grandchildren; Patrick, Nick, Ali, Krystal, Danielle, Michael, Lorelle, Anthony, Nicole and Katie.

Nancy requested no memorial service or burial be held.

Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to the friends (and Willie the dog) she made over the years. You meant the world to her and she cherished the memories that were made. The family offers our sincere gratitude to the caregivers from Lumina Hospice and the Mennonite Home during her time in your care. Your thoughtfulness and kindness did not go unnoticed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.