Nancy Rae Hill

Nancy was born on October 18, 1941, in Vernonia, Oregon, to parents Merle and Louise (Linden) Warren. She graduated from Albany Union High School and went on to Portland for Nursing School. She worked as an LPN up until she started her lifelong love... being a phenomenal homemaker, mother, and grandmother. Nancy loved her family and enjoyed raising her two sons. They enjoyed camping, fishing, summer trips to Goldendale, Washington, and attending their sporting events. A family hobby of CB'ing brought her the handle, Tater Chip. She especially enjoyed fishing and trips to the Metolius River and the Oregon Coast. When her grandchildren came along, they instantly became her world. She read to them daily, took them for car rides to view the spring baby lambs, and no special moment or occasion went by without her loving presence. Her greatest joy was attending both of her grandchildren's weddings and even served as the "flower grandma"! She entertained them with her stories of owning the first 64 1/2 Mustang to roll off the lot in Linn County, "dangling" to town, and one story kept secret all the way to her 80's of a young girl outrunning the police in her car. Endearing images in stark contrast to her perfect grandma image. She loved all animals especially bunnies, dogs, and cats. Through the years she adopted a number of cats and dogs from SafeHaven Humane Society and especially loved to go select a special cat or dog with her grandchildren.