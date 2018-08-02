May 10, 1932 — July 26, 2018
Nancy Ruth Clark passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Timberwood Court Memory Care in Albany.
Nancy was born in Los Angeles, California to Ruth Laybourn and Albert Farnham Clark, Sr. She grew up in Pasadena and was a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in Fine Arts.
After living in San Francisco and Honolulu, she moved to Corvallis in 1991, where she worked for a craft magazine, RubberStampMadness. Upon retirement in 2003 Nancy moved to Albany.
Nancy was a graphic artist and owned a rubber stamp company, Chicken Little. She also enjoyed working to restore the animals on the Albany Historic Carousel.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Laybourn and Albert Farnham Clark, Sr; and her brother, Albert Farnham Clark, Jr.
Nancy is survived by nieces, Cathy Clark and Leslie (Joe) Alexander; and nephews, David (Faith) Clark, Daniel (Nancy) Clark and Brian (Meg) Clark. She is also survived by cousins, Claudia Forster, Gail Longworth and Hugh Lang.
Donations can be made to your local humane society in lieu of flowers. Nancy was an avid cat lover.
No funeral or memorial service is planned. Her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean by good friends Bill and Susan Shumway.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
