Nancy Nelson

June 27, 1953 - April 16, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SD - Nancy Nelson, age 69, of Stockholm, SD, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank. Rev. Mark Chapman will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Nancy Marie (Uhden) Nelson was born on June 27, 1953, to Clarence and Virginia (Heeren) Uhden. After graduating from Dell Rapids High School in 1971, she went on to attend Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD, earning her diploma in nursing in 1974. That same year, Nancy was united in marriage to her best friend and partner in life for the next 49 years, Leonard Nelson. She spent many years working in geriatric nursing, caring for people in the later stages of their lives. After her first major health challenge, Nancy decided to make a career change and applied those same caring skills to help students find success in their early lives, as a paraprofessional in the Milbank school system.

After her retirement in 2017, Nancy loved spending time in her most favorite places: either one of her many gardens, or watching one of her cherished grandchildren play or perform in various sports and activities.

There was nothing more important in Nancy's life than the people in it; she adored her family, and she cultivated many life-long friendships with those she studied and worked with in both of her career paths, and those she met through her activities with the garden club, at Friday coffee groups, or painting and art gatherings, and within the community at large.

She leaves behind her loving family: her husband, Leonard; three daughters: Holly Nelson (Bryon Wheaton) of Minneapolis, MN; Heidi Van Sambeek of Brookings, SD; and Noelle (Sheldon) Korth of Milbank, SD; three grandchildren: Oliver Korth, Adrienne Korth, and Matthew Van Sambeek; sister, Felicia Uhden (Richard Kay) of Albany, OR; brother, Mark (Linda) Uhden of Albany, OR; along with extended family, and dear friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Virginia Uhden of Corvallis and Albany, OR.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grant County Cancer Fund, funded by the It Only Takes a Spark Cancer Walk, or the Milbank Area Backpack Program.