February 14, 1931 - February 24, 2023

Nancy Mol was born in Huron, South Dakota to Harriet and Delbert Scruby. She had two older sisters, Mary Jean and Harriet Ann. Growing up in a military family, her childhood was marked by frequent moves around the Midwest and to the Philippines. Nancy graduated from Grinnell College as a P.E. major where she met her future husband, James Russell Mol. They worked at the college dining hall, where Jim reportedly dropped a stack of plates when seeing Nancy for the first time.

Nancy's first teaching job was delayed when she was bucked off of a county race-horse and broke her back while visiting her parents at Red Apple Farm in Omaha, Nebraska, and her fiance, Jim, was stationed in Germany. Nancy was married in Omaha to Jim upon his return from the military. Half their honeymoon was spent detasseling corn in the cornfields of Iowa so they could afford to spend a week honeymooning in a cabin up North.

In 1954, they moved to Portland, Oregon to pursue Jim's career as assistant hospital administrator at Emanuel Hospital and Nancy's career as a P.E. teacher at Lincoln High. Their first child, Cynthia Ellen, was born in 1957, followed by James Matthew two years later. The family moved to Corvallis in 1967, where Jim became the Administrator of Good Samaritan Hospital and Nancy earned a Masters in Counseling at OSU and returned periodically to work in education.

Nancy lived in Corvallis for 48 years, until she moved to a senior apartment in Beaverton in 2016 to be closer to family. For the last months of her life she lived with her children, enjoying visits with her grandchildren and friends.

Nancy loved her family and friends, being involved in her church, playing and watching sports, reading, word games and lemon Oreos. She will be remembered by all for her gentle, gracious way and her joy of life.

She is survived by daughter Cindy Newman (Scott), son Jim Mol (Amelia Wilcox), grandchildren Katie (Jake), Chris (Christine), and Phoebe.