May 24, 1933 - May 31, 2023

Nancy Mickelberry passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, at the age of 90. Nancy was born in Yakima, Washington on May 24, 1933, to Merlyn and Ralph Davis. She was educated in the Yakima Public School District and graduated from Washington State University.

Nancy married Dr. William (Bill) Mickelberry, a fellow Washington State student and Naval ROTC graduate in December 1959. Married for over 61 years, they moved across the country from Lafayette Indiana, to Clemson, South Carolina, to Seattle, Washington and finally Albany, Oregon for the last five (5) decades where they built a wonderful life with family and friends.

Together Nancy and William had four children, David, Thomas, Patrick and Marcella.

Nancy spent many years typing doctoral thesis for countless PhD students at Oregon State University on her trusty, now vintage, 1970 IBM Selectric II Correcting typewriter, as a side job to be able to stay at home with her children. As her children got older and left "the nest", Nancy joined the Wah Chang Corporation as an administrative assistant.

Nancy enjoyed traveling, especially cruising with family and friends. She took multiple trips a year with Bill, that took them from the rivers of Europe to transatlantic cruising to repositioning cruises where she would be out for 30 days on a cruise ship just enjoying the ocean breeze. She was able to see the world.

Nancy was an avid singer with the local Sweet Adeline's, in addition, she enjoyed oil painting different subjects on many different mediums from canvas to wood. Nancy was a sponsor, along with her family, of Marcy, the unicorn at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, in loving memory of her daughter Marcella (Marcy), lost at just 16 years of age.

Nancy is survived by sons David Mickelberry, and his wife Ruth, of Madison Virginia, Thomas Mickelberry of Doha, Qatar and Patrick Mickelberry of Albany; grandson Taylor Mickelberry and his wife Katherine (Katie) of Strasburg, Virginia; granddaughters Sarah Mickelberry of Madison, Virginia, Caroline Mickelberry Brown and husband Buddy of Hughesville Maryland, Hunter Mickelberry of Albany, Hayden Mickelberry of Albany and great grandchildren William Brown and Elsie Brown of Hughesville, Maryland and Nancys Aunt Ruth C. Schroeder of Yakima, Washington and several nieces and nephews in Washington and California.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband William (Bill), brother Major Paul Davis (USAF) and daughter Marcella.

Family and friends are invited to the graveside service at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens on Riverside Drive in Albany on Friday, June 9, at 11:00 am.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).