Nancy Merlson

Nancy Melson

May 2, 1940 - Nov. 25, 2022

Nancy Melson 82 of Albany passed on Nov. 25, 2022.

She was born in Yoncalla, Oregon and married J.S. Melson in 1957, they were married for 57 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter Cindy Steele; stepsons Ken, Ronnie, and Bob Melson; sister Donna Bursick; brother Bob Ward; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 pm on Tuesday Dec. 6 at IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.