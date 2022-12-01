 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy Merlson

  • 0
Nancy Merlson

Nancy Melson

May 2, 1940 - Nov. 25, 2022

Nancy Melson 82 of Albany passed on Nov. 25, 2022.

She was born in Yoncalla, Oregon and married J.S. Melson in 1957, they were married for 57 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter Cindy Steele; stepsons Ken, Ronnie, and Bob Melson; sister Donna Bursick; brother Bob Ward; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 pm on Tuesday Dec. 6 at IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News