November 30, 1936 – April 20, 2023

Nancy Marjorie (Tanner) Van Vleet was born on November 30, 1936 to Eugene H. Tanner and Flora Weiland Tanner in North Bend, Oregon where the family lived in a logging camp up the Coos River. She was the youngest of three children after her older brothers William D. Butler and Eugene H. Tanner Jr.

The family moved to Lebanon Oregon in 1941 when her father went to work for Cascade Plywood as a log accountant. Nancy attended Lebanon schools throughout her life graduating from Lebanon High School in 1954. She was very active in school and was Girl's League President, senior class Treasurer, Yearbook business manager, Worthy advisor of the Rainbow Girls and a Strawberry Fair Princess.

She attended the University of Oregon, Oregon College of Education and received her degree in Elementary Education from Oregon State College. She taught 2nd grade in Scio, Oregon for 30 years.

Nancy married Ronald Van Vleet in December of 1956. Ron and Nancy had two sons, Timothy (Sherrill) and Christopher (Sandy). They also had three grandsons, Broc (Becca), Brian (Jammie) and Andy. She loved her grandchildren and had many fun adventures with them, including having them stay for two weeks in the summer while they took swim lessons. She and Ronnie also took them on trips to the zoo, the Oregon Coast and the Kah Nee Ta resort where they slept in a tepee.

Nancy also had 4 great grandchildren, Lettie Jo, Tori Lou, Nash Carl and Layton Lee which brought more love and joy to her life.

Nancy was a member of the Lebanon First Christian Church where she served as Sunday School teacher, librarian, Deacon and President of the C.W.F. She also led the decorating of the church for Christmas several years and helped with the Ecumenical Vacation Bible School, where she was known as the snack lady.

After retirement in 1991, Nancy and Ronnie enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, Arizona for over 20 years. They also took numerous trips in their motor home, including twice around the United States and once to Alaska. One of her favorite events was the annual fishing and camping trip with friends and family to Paulina Lake. They started making this trip the first year of their marriage, camping in a tent with two small children and continued going in their motor home later in life. They never missed a year until health reasons forced them to quit attending a few years ago. Nancy also enjoyed playing the quarter slot machines at the casino, fishing, hosting her extended family and friends for special events and holidays, and was a wonderful piano player.

Nancy is survived by her husband, two sons, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.