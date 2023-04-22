August 31, 1929 - March 30, 2023

Nancy Jean Newbury Denison Waring passed away very comfortably into Jesus' arms on March 30, 2023.

The only daughter of a prominent attorney in Southern Oregon, she lived many places around Oregon, Arizona, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Missouri and Washington, before returning to Oregon to spend the last quarter of her life.

She was born in 1929 and attended Oregon State College before becoming a mother and homemaker, and the last half of her life in administrative services in multiple fields and finally as a property manager in Missouri, Washington and Oregon.

She was an avid hospital volunteer at Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital and past leadership in the Corvallis Newcomer organization.

Her four children were able to send her to glory in a most gracious fashion, and remain living: Sharon Denison DeHart, Diane Denison Markiewicz, Marjean Denison, and Don Denison. She has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceeding her in going to glory were her parents Don and Marjorie Newbury of Medford OR, one brother Ken Don Newbury of Anthony New Mexico, two ex-husbands Jim Denison and Marv Waring, one brother-in-law Charles Denison, and one granddaughter Melissa Denison.

At her request, there will not be a public memorial, and the family will celebrate her life later this year.

Memories may be sent to Sharon DeHart, 4858 Seapine Drive, Florence, OR 97439.

Donations may be made in her memory to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation: https://www.samhealth.org/giving.