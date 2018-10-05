July 5, 1940 — September 27, 2018
Nancy Jane (Choate) Christensen died suddenly on September 27, 2018 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She was a very active and healthy 78 year old but had fallen, broken her hip and was sick with a severe infection. She passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside.
Nancy was born July 5, 1940 in La Grande, Oregon and was raised in this small community by her parents Virgil and Louise Choate. She loved the beauty of Eastern Oregon. In her youth, Nancy enjoyed ballet dancing, hiking, home economics and spending time with family. She had many fond memories of times with her cousins.
Nancy graduated Cum Laude from Eastern Oregon College in 1962 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education. She worked shortly as a teacher in Portland and found this wasn’t her passion. She worked as a case worker and 4H Education Project Aid for Marion County for many years. She then went to school for her Master of Arts in School Psychology in the 80’s.
After completing her coursework, she worked with children as a Youth Services Coordinator and Respite Caregiver. She worked with children that had severe mental and physical illnesses with grace and love.
Nancy married Frank D. Christensen in June 1964 and they had two children, Louisa and Sara. They lived in Salem, Oregon for 12 years and then moved to Eureka, California. Later, Nancy and Frank divorced and Nancy raised her girls as a single mom.
In the late 1990’s, Nancy moved to Lebanon to be close to her daughters and grandchildren, who had relocated there.
Nancy had been very active in her later years. She was her grandchildren’s biggest fan and attended many dance performances, plays, rock concerts, choir and band performances, robotic competitions and more. She loved gardening, taking care of her four cats, hiking, genealogy and traveling.
Nancy spent many hours researching and putting together family histories for everyone she knew.
One of the highlights of her life was a trip to Egypt. She also loved traveling to Lake Louise, Canada; Mt. Shasta, California; Sedona, Arizona and more.
Nancy was actively involved in Oregon Rural Progressives and had special passion for children and the environment. Nancy was very spiritual and enjoyed meditating, personal growth workshops and activities. She had a special connection with and love of angels.
Up to the day Nancy left this earth she was caring for others. She was still working as a caregiver, working on several genealogy projects, researching environmental issues, going to protests for immigrant children’s rights and saving the neighborhood cats.
Nancy rarely asked for help or complained. She was a spunky, independent woman who over all valued giving and kindness. She loved angels and she was one. The earth has lost a kind and gentle soul.
Nancy was survived by her brother, Virgil Choate of The Dalles; her daughters, Louisa Shelby of Albany and Sara Christensen-Lee of Corvallis; and her grandchildren, Ivy Farrell, Conner Farrell, Zachary Lee and Sebastian Lee.
Please join us for her celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. on October 27 in the Lebanon Library Community Room.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com
Memorial gifts can be made in her honor on her Sierra Club memorial page https://www.teamsierra.org/memorial/angelnancy or to the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon.