Nancy Hendricks

March 30, 1926 – December 20, 2020

Nancy Belle Hendricks was born March 30, 1926 in Eureka, Montana to Homer and Maude. Nancy's father, Homer, worked all over the northwest as a logger. During the 1940's, his work took the family to Scio. This is where Nancy attended high school and met John Hendricks, her future husband.

After high school John and Nancy were married in Lebanon, where they lived for more than 70 years. Nancy was a wonderful mother and housewife, her home and family were very dear to her. She loved her flowers and yard. Many people remember her eating at Bing's Kitchen and shopping at the Lebanon Bi-Mart.

Nancy is survived by her son Brad (Carol) Hendricks, grandson Gage Hendricks, step-grandchildren Heather (Dale) Debolt, Scott Keller, and Brittany (Scott) Rinehart, as well as 5 step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, and her brother Irwin. There are no services for Nancy planned at this time.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her final arrangements.