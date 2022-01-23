Nancy F. Leman

August 6. 1924 - January 14, 2022

Nancy lit up every room she walked into.

Nancy Leman was born August 6, 1924 on Chicago's North Shore to Stanley P. and Louise Austin Farwell. The youngest of three children, she grew up playing stickball in the village lane, ice skating on local ponds, swimming in Lake Michigan, playing the piano, and singing in the church choir.

After studies at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University, Nancy earned a bachelor's degree from Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane University) and later took a Master's in Music from the University of Chicago. She married Craig B. Leman in 1948. The couple moved to the Boston area, where Nancy taught elementary school and Craig trained in medicine and surgery. In 1957, Nancy and her family moved to Corvallis, where Craig joined the Corvallis Clinic as a general surgeon. Craig often joked, "She wanted six children. I wanted one. So we compromised and had six." The six are Christopher, Valerie, Craig Averill (who died in 1998), Richard, Dorothy, and Hope. Nancy was a world-class mother, nurturing not just her own children, but teens and young adults who she and Craig welcomed into their home.

Nancy made things happen. At Oregon State University, she taught children's literature, English composition, and English for international students from 1970 to 1986; she also led the local AAUP and served with the OSU Faculty Senate. She and Craig were founding members of the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, where Nancy served as president, directed the choir, taught religious education, and took care of the Fellowship gardens. Nancy volunteered with Senior Services / Meals On Wheels and was an officer of P.E.O.'s Chapter BP and a certified Master Gardener. She was a driving force behind many other organizations and initiatives, including Crossroads International supporting OSU's international students and their families, Osborn Aquatic Center, and the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Board. Over the years, Nancy and Craig opened their home to dozens of international students from OSU.

Nancy loved music and was a talented pianist, accompanying family in folk songs and American standards and playing four-hand classics with Craig late into the night. In recent years, Nancy became the informal steward of Cloverland Park, picking up fallen sticks and piling them under the trees. She loved fresh air and her garden and enjoyed long walks with her children and friends.

Nancy's husband Craig died in 2014. In addition to five children, she is survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her family and friends miss her sorely.

The family requests no flowers, please. Services will be private. To share memories about Nancy, please visit https://www.aasum-dufour.com. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Meals On Wheels (c/o OCWCOG, 1400 Queen Avenue SE Suite 206, Albany OR 97322); Chamber Music Corvallis (P.O. Box 962, Corvallis OR 97339); Chintimini Chamber Music Festival (3793 SW Fairhaven Drive, Corvallis OR 97333); or the charity of your choice.