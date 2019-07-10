January 1, 1941 — June 29, 2019
Nancy Carol Chapman, lovingly known as “NANNY,” passed away at her home in Albany on Saturday, June 29 at the age of 78.
She was born January 1, 1941 in Pomeroy, Washington to Helena and Hauley Huyette, now deceased. This was also where she went to school. She had a brother, Jimmy and a sister, Marilyn Bowles, both now deceased.
She has a brother William D. Huyette who lives in Vancouver, Washington.
She married Gordon D. Chapman of Pilot Rock, Oregon on November 6, 1958 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They had four children, Bonita Jo Mcgraw, Ronald D. Chapman, Helena F. Chapman, who is now deceased, and Matthew C. Chapman.
Nanny enjoyed quilting with her sister, sewing, canning tuna, fruits and veggies and anything she could put into a canning jar, she loved to garden. She grew fruits, veggies, flowers and occasionally some things we should not talk about! She loved watching the hummingbirds from the kitchen window, she had many dogs that she treated like her babies.
She grew up in Pomeroy, Washington but once married, lived in a few different places; Texas, Idaho, Canby, Oregon, Tangent, Oregon and finally Albany.
She worked a variety of jobs mostly to do with cooking like Dairy Queen, Canby Country Club and The Canby Café. But her favorite job was MOM!
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gordon D. Chapman; her daughter, Bonita Jo Mcgraw; son, Ronald and wife, Kelly Chapman; son, Matthew and wife, Deon Chapman; grand-children, Aslesia Mcgraw, Ethan Mcgraw, Megan Mahon, Michael Chapman and Joshua Chapman; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife mother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association and Safe Haven Humane Society in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington Street, Albany, Oregon 97321.
There will be a memorial service/celebration of life at 11 a.m. on July 27 at Fisher Funeral Home. Gathering to follow.