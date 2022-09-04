Nadine Wood

Nadine passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 26th.

Nadine was born in Albany to George Henry and Margaret (Thorn) Michele. She was raised in Albany with her 5 siblings, George, Robert, Louis, Wayne and Carol.

She married Marvyn in June 1955, during their 67 year marriage they raised 5 children. They enjoyed many years of camping and RVing as a family and in their retirement. During their RVing years, Nadine was an officer in the Good Sam Club. During these years, they met many friends who became family.

Over the years, Nadine was very active in the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion. Nadine retired from Hub City Concrete where she worked for many years. When Marvyn retired they sold their home and started RVing full time. They we able to spend many years enjoying being retired before returning to Albany in 2011 to spend time with their family.

Nadine is survived by her husband Marvyn, Brother Wayne and Holly Michele, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Fran and Mac McKelvey, her sons and spouses; Rick Wood, Jeff and Jerri Wood, Greg and Vicki Wood and her daughter Michele Wood.

Some of her greatest blessings call her grandma: Josh and Denny Corson, Tammy Corson, Trisha and Mike Fox, Melissa and Josh Corson Hayworth, Brandi and Dan Jones, Michael Wood, Matthew and Megan Wood, Timothy and Chelsea Wood and Amber and Aaron Bowers along with many honorary grandkids.

Nadine was also blessed with 19 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, her daughter Lisa Wood and daughter-in-law Janet Wood.

Per her request, there will be no services.