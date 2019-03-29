February 9, 1921 — January 18, 2019
Myrtle Irene Bond is resting with her Lord.
Myrtle was born on the 9th of February, 1921 to a farming family near Polo, Illinois and died on January 18, 2019 after a long stay at the Corvallis Manor (where she made many friends).
Myrtle was the first daughter of Albert and Verna (Smythe) Hambley. The Hambley family consisted of 17 siblings; five from the previous marriage of Albert to Verna’s sister Bertha (Smythe) until her death.
After graduating from Polo High School in 1938 and too young to attend nursing school, she returned to PHS and studied Latin. She then completed her education and became a Registered Nurse through the program at Kathryn Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, Illinois. During Employment at KSB Hospital, she volunteered for active duty at the Veterans Hospital in Vancouver, Washington during World War II, returning at its culmination.
Myrtle truly loved children. As the oldest daughter of the 12 children, she helped raise her younger siblings and was like a second mother to them. Subsequent to marriage to James Riley Bond on September 21, 1947, three children were born; Pamela Kay (Scott, husband) Hogan of Surprise, Arizona; James Louis Bond (deceased) of Wren, and Debra Marie (David, husband) Hackleman of Monmouth.
Myrtle moved to Philomath in 1964 with her husband and children. Her mother died that summer so she went home and moved to Oregon a second time with the White Family. Trudy and Mick’s sons, Michael and Gary were like two more sons to her. She became a member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Philomath (now the College United Methodist Church) and was active in the Tuesday night Soup Kitchen and the monthly omelet dinners as well as the Granny Girls Sunday School class.
Upon arrival in Oregon, Myrtle immediately began employment in 1964 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis, retiring in 1983. She worked at both the old hospital on Harrison Blvd. and the new hospital on Samaritan Drive making many friends.
Myrtle treasured her children, grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. She could never pass a baby by without wanting to hold it! Myrtle loved helping people, traveling, and sending cards to relatives for their birthdays, anniversaries, and other special days.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her infant daughter, Verna Irene; her son, James; her brothers, Oscar, Llewellyn, Earl, John, Willard, Albert, Lawrence, and Ernest Hambley; and sisters, Esther Bell, Mary Wakenight, Edith Rose, Ruth Humphreys, Eleanor Crouse, and Betty Hambley.
She is survived by her sister, Isabelle (Delbert Carley) Lyons of McConnell; her brother, Paul Hambley of Cedarville, both living in Illinois, and her sister, Grace Colletta of Reno, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Also surviving are her daughters and grandsons, Michael (Victoria) Hogan of Arkansas, Patrick (fiancé, Chitana) Hogan of California and Jonathan (Elizabeth) Hogan of California.
When her son, Jim, died in December of 2015 she gained more “sons and daughters” as his friends supported her in her grief and visited her to her dying day.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions to College United Methodist Church of Philomath or the Grace Center of Corvallis.
A service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the College United Methodist Church, Philomath. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Dixon, Illinois in June next to the grave of her firstborn daughter.
McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis assisted with arrangements.