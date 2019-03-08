May 2, 1932 — March 5, 2019
Longtime Lebanon resident, Myrtis (Myrt) D Lohner, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at her home in Port Townsend, Washington. She was 86.
Myrt was born in Yankton, South Dakota to Edmund (Dewey) and Christine (Sorenson) Peterson and moved to Oregon in the early 1960’s.
She was a long time office manager at Ragsdale Motors and later Primasing Motors in Lebanon until her retirement.
She married George Lohner in 1973. He passed away in 2005.
She is survived by sons, Craig (Revelita) Lohner of Port Townsend and Bob (Dianne) Lohner of El Mirage, Arizona; and sister, Veonne Lee of Albany; along with three grandsons and two great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Lebanon’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery in early May.