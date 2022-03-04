December 11, 1928 - February 3, 2022

Myron Louis Kutsch, better known to everyone as "Mike" died on February 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family as he went to his heavenly home. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon on December 11, 1928, to Louis Kutsch and Martha (Arndt) Kutsch.

In January 1929, he was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany, Oregon. He was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran on May 10, 1942 and remained true to his faith as a Lutheran faithfully attending and serving in the church all of his life.

He grew up on the family farm in North Albany, attending Oak Grove School, and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1947. While in high school he competed on the track team jumping hurdles. He was active in FFA, and a highlight of those years was attending the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Kansas traveling by train with his instructor, John Welbes, and classmates. While there he received the FFA Star Farmer Award. He also was an active member of the 4-H Club Program for six years and raised Shorthorn Cattle which he showed at the State Fair and received many ribbons.

After graduating from high school, he decided he wanted to start farming, so he joined his dad on the family farm eventually buying a farm on Hwy. 99W. He sold that a few years later and purchased a farm on Independence Hwy., living there for over 63 years. It is still in the family.

He met his future wife, Virginia Miller, at the Shedd School Carnival and they had over sixty-nine wonderful and happy years together.

He was a charter member of Benton County Farm Bureau when it organized in 1949 and served as a lifelong board member. He served as their representative on the Benton County Fair Board for a number of years. He also was appointed by Gov. McCall to serve on the Oregon Orchard Commission and enjoyed serving on that commission for six years. He also served on the Palestine Fore District Board for many years.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved farming, fishing, hunting, raising a big garden and keeping a few hens so he always had "Farm Fresh Eggs." He was a very giving man who enjoyed sharing all of this with his family and friends. In later years, his son took him on many hunting and fishing trips. They enjoyed fishing and hunting on five of the seven continents. He also enjoyed traveling to California during the winter visiting a number of National Parks. He loved cruises and he and his wife went on several including the Panama Canal, Alaska, East and West Caribbean and Mexico Rivera. They traveled to several European countries, New Zealand, Alaska, Baja California, and Hawaii. He enjoyed attending the American Agri-Women Convention with his wife, Virginia, visiting a different state every year and meeting farmers from other states.

He leaves behind his loving wife Virginia; daughter Teri Clark, son Kim Kutsch (Dana); seven grandchildren Carson Kutsch (Hayley), Cory Bowers, Cody Clark (Katie), Kendall Clark Perry (Garland), Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, Ryan Kirkpatrick (Jaimee), Adam Kirkpatrick (Kelsie); seventeen great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie (Kutsch) Gutbrod from Sheridan and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will always be remembered for his liking to talk, his smiling face, his laughter, and his teasing. He was a man at peace with God, himself, his family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church on the corner of Walnut and Highland View in Corvallis, Oregon on March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Linn-Benton Women of Ag. Scholarship Fund or Benton County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).