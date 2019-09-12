May 3, 1932 — September 6, 2019
On September 6, Myron went to be with his heavenly Father.
Myron was born in Nebraska to parents James and Lillian Steinbrink.
He died in Albany on September 6.
Myron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joani; son, James; daughter, Joleene; three grandchildren; sister, Martha; and brother, Gerald.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 21 at the Albany Community of Christ, 2526 SE 20th Ave, with refreshments following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or a charitable organization of your choice.